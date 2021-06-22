ZALESKI — A special preaching hosted by Zaleski Freewill Baptist Church featuring Jonathan Echon is scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 29 and go until Saturday, July 3. The preaching will be held each night at 7 p.m. with special singing by Borrowed Time also featured.

If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked way; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and will heal their land. — 2 Chronicles 7:14

