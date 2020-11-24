ZALESKI- Santa Claus is going to be visiting the young boys and girls of Zaleski this Dec. 12 with help from the local Volunteer Fire Department.
Santa will be riding in the fire truck parade and then be handing out cookies and gifts to kids 12 years old and below at the Park in Zaleski. Some gifts for adults will also be available.
The parade is set to start at 5:45 p.m. with Santa arriving at the park around 6 p.m. The event is drive thru only with cars lining up along North Broadway.
If anyone wishes to donate or volunteer for the event, message the Zaleski Volunteer Fire Department page or reach out to any Zaleski Fire Department member.
