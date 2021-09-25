The Zaleski Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Fish Fry Saturday Oct. 2. There will be plenty of delicious food to eat so come on out and see us. Food will be served 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The flyer and menu can be found on the department's Facebook page.

For anyone who would like to donates soda, water, ice, cake, pies, cookies or brownies, please contact any ZVFD member or message the Facebook page.

The department hopes to see everyone on Oct. 2 and thanks the community for their continued support.

