Joel 3:14
In the Old Testament, Joel 3:14 says that there are multitudes in the valley of decision. There are still multitudes in the valley of decision as there are millions of Muslims, Hindus, and Buddhists who must decide what to believe about God and eternity. If these multitudes have not heard about Jesus dying for their sins, how can they make the right decision?
God’s plan is to use people to tell people the good news of Jesus Christ. The task of getting this news to every language and nation seems impossible but with God the Bible says that all things are possible. Modern technology such as satellites has made it possible to broadcast around the world. I once visited a small village in a remote area of Central America and saw a sign advertising Coca Cola. If Coke can reach the remote areas, so can the Gospel.
But God is not looking for technologies but for people who will accept the challenge of a life of service to God.
Has God given you a desire to tell others about Jesus Christ? You may be the person that God can use to lead other people in the valley of decision to make the right choice for eternity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.