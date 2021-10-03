The Old Testament Book of Micah was written by a prophet whose name means "Who is like Jehovah?" Micah was a prophet primarily to Judah, but he often included Israel as well. Micah's message is that judgment is at hand, but that God has promised future blessings. He told of the approaching invasion of Judah, the fall of Jerusalem and the Great Captivity in Babylon.
Although this was a stern message, Micah also gave the Hebrew people hope, for he told of the future restoration of Israel, events at the end of time, and even the location of Christ's birthplace at Bethlehem.
Micah's message is still a message of hope today, for he teaches us that God will forgive and forget our sins. As Micah urged the Hebrew people to accept God's offer to repent and live for Him, we know that God makes the same offer today.
We also receive hope from Micah, for he tells us that Christ's kingdom will someday be established, and God's people will have his blessings forever.
