From township meetings to village council meetings, there are many meetings open to the public held throughout Vinton County. Below is a list of public meetings held throughout the county. These are subject to change throughout the year should members of a village council vote to change the meeting time, but The Courier will keep readers informed of any changes.
Countywide Meetings
Vinton County Board of Education: The Board of Education meets on the third Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
Vinton County Commissioners: The Vinton County Commissioners meet every Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Vinton County Courthouse.
Villages
Hamden: Hamden Village Council meets on the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at Hamden Village Hall.
McArthur: McArthur Village Council meets on the third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the McArthur Fire Department.
Wilkesville: Wilkesville Village Council meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Wilkesville Community Center.
Zaleski: Zaleski Village Council meets on the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the town hall located at 104 Mill St.
