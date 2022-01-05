From township meetings to village council meetings, there are many meetings open to the public held throughout Vinton County. Below is a list of public meetings held throughout the county. These are subject to change throughout the year should members of a village council vote to change the meeting time, but The Courier will keep readers informed of any changes.

Countywide Meetings

Vinton County Board of Education: The Board of Education meets on the third Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m.

Vinton County Commissioners: The Vinton County Commissioners meet every Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Vinton County Courthouse.

Villages

Hamden: Hamden Village Council meets on the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at Hamden Village Hall.

McArthur: McArthur Village Council meets on the third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the McArthur Fire Department.

Wilkesville: Wilkesville Village Council meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Wilkesville Community Center.

Zaleski: Zaleski Village Council meets on the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the town hall located at 104 Mill St.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments