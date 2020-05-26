Locally, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Jackson and Vinton Counties continue to increase, and Vinton County saw its first official death related to the virus this weekend.
Statewide, COVID-19 has reached more than 30,000 confirmed cases, with over 1,800 deaths thus far.
On Tuesday, May 19, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine released details of the new “Ohioans Protecting Ohioans Urgent Health Advisory,” which replaces the “Stay Safe Ohio” order that was issued by the Ohio Department of Health on April 30.
The health order replaces language requiring Ohioans to stay at home with limited exceptions with language that strongly recommends that citizens, especially those who are high-risk, stay at home as much as possible. The order does not change the mass gathering restrictions, which remain at a 10-person limit.
The new health advisory also lifts overall travel restrictions and the requirement to quarantine if someone travels to or returns to Ohio. Unnecessary travel within or outside of Ohio is not encouraged.
A complete list of businesses reopening can be found online: coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Jackson County:
On Tuesday, May 26, the Jackson County Health Department reported its 12th lab-confirmed case, the first new case in ten days. It also reported two probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. Both probable cases are household contacts of a lab-confirmed case.
The Jackson County Health Department has reported that eight of the 12 lab-confirmed cases have “recovered” from their illness.
A total of 248 tests have returned negative in Jackson County. There was one lab-confirmed case that was hospitalized back in early April, but has since been released. No other individuals are hospitalized at this time.
The health department is reporting that 64 percent of the 12 confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 64 percent female, and 36 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is 16-89.
Vinton County:
The Vinton County Health Department reported on May 25 the county’s first COVID-19 fatality.
“Out of respect to the family, we urge you not to speculate on the identity of this individual and allow the family to grieve.” the department stated in its social media post update. “This is a devastating situation and our thoughts and prayers go out to all those impacted.”
The health department has not released any demographic information about any COVID-19 positive case in the county “in order to protect the privacy of these individuals.”
Vinton County was for a time the only county in the state without any confirmed cases of the virus: as of 2 p.m. May 26, it had 19 confirmed cases, according to the Vinton County Health Department.
The first two cases were confirmed on April 25. The Vinton County Health Department (VCHD) reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vinton County residents. Both individuals were contacts of a positive out of county case.
“We have contacted the patients and the individuals potentially exposed and they have been given instructions to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms,” the health department stated at the time.
VCHD also noted that it will be in contact daily with these individuals for monitoring of temperatures and symptoms.
The county’s health department also reported 10 recoveries out of the confirmed cases in Vinton County. 78 tests of individuals in the county have come back negative, with three tests pending results. Two individuals who tested positive for the virus are hospitalized.
“Most are work-related exposures to positive cases or immediate contacts of positive cases,” VCHD Health Commissioner and Medical Director Dr. Susan Crapes said in a press release. “There is evidence of community spread, not just in Vinton County but around the state.
