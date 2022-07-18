Dogs are awesome. 

Everybody knows it!

So maybe consider adopting one of these dogs from the Vinton County Dog Pound.  

Elvis is a Coonhound approximately 4-5 years old.  

Bonehead, not sure if the breed, looks to be about a year and a half.

Both dogs appear to be dog friendly toward other dogs, but not sure about cats.  

Adoption fee is $30. 

For more information, contact (740) 596-9285.  

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments