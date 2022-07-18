Dogs of the week Jul 18, 2022 Jul 18, 2022 Updated Jul 18, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Elvis Bonehead Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dogs are awesome. Everybody knows it!So maybe consider adopting one of these dogs from the Vinton County Dog Pound. Elvis is a Coonhound approximately 4-5 years old. Bonehead, not sure if the breed, looks to be about a year and a half.Both dogs appear to be dog friendly toward other dogs, but not sure about cats. Adoption fee is $30. For more information, contact (740) 596-9285. Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fee Elvis Bonehead Zoology Dog Pound Coonhound Cat Breed Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Dear Abby: Woman can't stop thinking about her husband's friend Jackson County Fair starts on Thursday OSU study: Contraception used to control when families have children, not prevent them Drama on the farm Reed talks to County Commissioners about grant opportunities Trending Recipes
