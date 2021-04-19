Hopewell Health Centers, Inc. (HHC), is pleased to announce that Douglas Carr, M.D. has been named as their new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Carr has worked for HHC since 2007 as a family practice physician a the Logan Primary Care Office and then began his role as a Regional Medical Director in 2014.
Dr. Carr graduated from Logan High School and received his M.D. in Medicine in 1992 from The Ohio State University. He completed his family medicine residency in South Carolina to ten return to the Logan area in 1995 to begin practicing.
HHC is excited to welcome Dr. Carr into his new role.
HHC provides a multitude of service primary care services, behavioral health, dentistry and more throughout Southeast Ohio. They have also been providing COVID-19 vaccines.
For more information, check out their Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube accounts, as well as their website at www.hopewellhealth.org.
