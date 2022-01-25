The annual financial report for Eagle Township in Vinton County has been completed, and all supporting documents are now available for public inspection by contacting the fiscal officer at 740-505-2887 or attending a regular meeting of the township.

Regular meetings are held the last Thursday of each month.

Sharon Davison, Eagle Township Fiscal Officer

