Vinton County High School will be hosting a College Credit Plus (CCP) night on Feb. 10, 2021 at 6 p.m. If you have a student who is in grades 6-11 who is interested in CCP, please plan to attend the meeting.
Videos from Hocking College, Rio Grande Community College and Ohio University will be presented to give you a full understanding of each institutions requirements such as deadlines, admission process and criteria for acceptance.
This will be a socially distanced event. Masks are mandatory for each person attending. Only one parent/guardian and the potential CCP student(s) are permitted. This will be strictly enforced. In the event of bad weather or school closing, this event will be moved to Feb. 11, 2021 at 6 p.m.
