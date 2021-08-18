The Vinton County Democratic Party will sponsor a Chinese auction on Aug. 21. Doors will open at the Vinton County Community Center in McArthur at noon, and the drawing will start at 3 p.m. You’ll find everything from household items, shoes, clothing, hand bags and knickknacks to antiques. If you have any items you wish to donate to the auction, please contact Letha Toops 740-418-8447 or Nick Rupert at 740-357-0268. Come and see what treasure you may find to bid on!
