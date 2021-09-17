The Vinton County Air Show is drawing closer for the 50th Anniversary show on Sept. 26. The show starts at 1:00 p.m. and will end at 4:30. The Pilots & Boosters (VPBA) will be cooking up their Famous Bar-B-Q Chicken Dinners! They’ll start serving the dinners at 11:00 a.m.
This year’s show will open with music provided by the Vinton County High School Band and the Screaming Chicken Sky Diving Team. There will be a Candy Drop for the kids, and Santa Claus will sky dive in to visit with the children.
As in past years, the show will feature aerial acts by some the best pilots in the state. Emerson Stewart, Robert Lacerda and Brett Hunter will show off their skills in the blue skies of Vinton County. Once again, the radio controlled planes and pilots will strut their stuff for the spectators. There will be a feature to this year’s show, a model rocket launch. When the show is over and you want fly the skies of Vinton County, The VPBA will be selling airplane rides.
The show is free, however the VPBA ask for a $10 Parking Donation to help fund the airport.
If you have any questions about the show or need more information please contact me. The email address is nick.rupert@yahoo.com and my cell phone number is 740-357-0268.
Thanks,
Nick Rupert
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.