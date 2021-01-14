The Workforce & Business Development Program of the Community Action Committee of Pike County will be hosting a virtual workshop open to anyone focusing on building websites. This workshop will review building the foundation of a website using the web-based Wix.com platform. This workshop offers simple instructions on adding text, images, and interactive applications, as well as launching the website live on the Internet.

This event will be hosted February 17th, 2021 from 4pm to 5:30pm on the virtual platform via Zoom.com.

There is no cost to attend this virtual event. Registration is required. You can register by calling the OhioMeansJobs Career Center at (740)-289-2371.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments