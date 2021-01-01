Group photo

Pictured with the food donations, from the left are Dollar General Cashier Sean Blevins, Jackson Fire Chief David Channell, and Dollar General Store Manager Sadie Pasco.

 Submitted photo

JACKSON — This holiday season, the Jackson Firefighters Association and Dollar General of Jackson teamed up to collect food for the less fortunate.

Jackson Fire Chief David Channell told The Courier that Dollar General, located at 325 South Street in Jackson, collected non-perishable food donations from customers at check out via a food drive.

A total of $620 worth of items were collected during a period of a month.

"On behalf of the Jackson Firefighters Association, we'd like to thank Dollar General and its customers for the donations," Channell said.

Channell told The Courier that the firefighters have been filling up blessing boxes around the Jackson community.

