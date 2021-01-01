JACKSON — This holiday season, the Jackson Firefighters Association and Dollar General of Jackson teamed up to collect food for the less fortunate.
Jackson Fire Chief David Channell told The Courier that Dollar General, located at 325 South Street in Jackson, collected non-perishable food donations from customers at check out via a food drive.
A total of $620 worth of items were collected during a period of a month.
"On behalf of the Jackson Firefighters Association, we'd like to thank Dollar General and its customers for the donations," Channell said.
Channell told The Courier that the firefighters have been filling up blessing boxes around the Jackson community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.