The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is a foundational member of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) National Board and would like to share with our family of partner agencies information regarding its COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought grief to every corner of our nation, taking the lives of over 700,000 people. FEMA is committed to reducing the financial burden of these deaths and is providing individuals who incurred COVID-19-related funeral expenses with funding for eligible costs. Since FEMA began the program, over $1 billion in assistance has already been distributed.
FEMA is providing financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred on or after Jan. 20, 2020. Like other federal assistance, these funds cannot be used in duplication of other programs. Visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance for guidance and eligibility requirements and types of services funded. Instructions on how to apply for this assistance through FEMA's dedicated helpline at 1-844-684-6333 can also be found on the website.
Helpline representatives are trained to provide personal application support and answer any questions regarding program eligibility. Since this program is not administered by United Way Worldwide or the EFSP National Board, all questions should be referred to the FEMA Helpline or its website, https://www.fema.gov/disaster/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance, for more information.
