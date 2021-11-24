JACKSON — A large crowd gathered at the Jackson Memorial Building in late November for the "Festival of Lights." The crowd enjoyed some bidding battles over Christmas trees, while supporting local senior citizens.
If you're unfamiliar with the event because of the name, that's because the name is new. This year, the ACS Festival of Trees was rebranded to the Festival of Lights. Overall, the event remained the same, however, the organization running it, the name, and the proceeds all changed.
In October, Judy Wiggins, co-chair of the former ACS Festival of Trees, along with Lissa Warrens, who is the activities and marketing director for the Jackson County Senior Citizen Centers shared that the Jackson County Senior Citizens would be taking over the event.
The ACS Festival of Trees celebrated its 30th year in 2019. No event was held in 2020 due to the health crisis.
This year, the Festival of Lights Gala and Auction was held on Thursday, Nov. 18. Patrick Ball once again served as the auctioneer.
