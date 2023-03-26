Several county fire departments received part of over $1.3 million in state grants.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of State Fire Marshal announced the recipients of the 2023 Fire Department Equipment Grants, which includes 154 fire departments in 70 counties throughout the state totaling $1,374,761.07, on Friday.
In Vinton County, the McArthur Fire Department will receive $10,000 for self-contained breathing apparatuses.
Athens Fire Department received $10,000 for self-contained breathing apparatuses. Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Department also received $10,000 which will go toward miscellaneous items and personal protective equipment. Waterloo Township Fire Department will receive $2,832 for miscellaneous items, according to the press release.
In Hocking County, the Murray City Volunteer Fire Department will receive $10,000 for personal protective equipment. In Jackson County, the Wellston Fire Department will receive $5,000 for communications and miscellaneous items.
In Meigs County, four departments — Middleport, Rutland, Scipio Township and Syracuse — will receive $10,000 each. The funds will go toward personal protective equipment, communications and miscellaneous items.
In Perry County, five departments — Hopewell Township, New Lexington, Shawnee, Sommeset-Reading Township and Thorn Township — will receive $10,000 each. The funding will be used to purchase personal protective equipment, communications, self-contained breathing apparatuses and other items.
In Pickaway County, Pickaway Township Fire Department will receive $10,000 for personal protective equipment.
“Our firefighters put their lives on the line every day to protect us from the dangers of fire and other emergencies,” DeWine said in a press release. ”These grants are just one way we can show our appreciation and support for our firefighters, especially our volunteer firefighters, allowing them to better protect the lives and property of the communities they serve.”
Allowable equipment within the grant includes protective clothing, self-contained breathing apparatus, communications, and other miscellaneous equipment. The fire departments were selected based on a variety of criteria, including the fire department’s annual budget, number of fire incidents, and the resident population served by the fire department. Eligible fire departments must serve a population of less than 25,000, be in compliance and have submitted incident fire reports for the designated year.
“We are committed to working with our state's fire service to ensure they have the support they need to serve their communities effectively,” said Ohio State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon, in a press release. “This program does just that supporting Governor DeWine’s vision of strengthening the fire service by providing more resources for our volunteer fire departments.”
