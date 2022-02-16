The national weather service in Charleston has issued a flood watch for a portion of Southeast Ohio, which includes McArthur and Hamden in Vinton County.
The flood watch will be in effect from Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. Expect one to two inches of rainfall, a press release said.
"A cold front will stall over Central Ohio on Thursday as a wave moves along the front," the alert said. "The front will slide eastward Thursday night."
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.
You should monitor later forecasts and be on alert for possible flood warnings Those living in areas susceptible to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
