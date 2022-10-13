Friday Night Lights Oct 13, 2022 Oct 13, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save • Jackson (6-2) plays at home at 7 p.m. Friday against Washington (7-1).• Wellston (0-8) plays away game against Meigs County (4-4) at 7 p.m. Friday.• Oak Hill (1-7) plays at home at 7 p.m. Friday against Portmouth West (7-1).• Vinton County (5-3) plays at home at 7 p.m. Friday against Nelsonville York (7-1). Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Away Game Hill Linguistics Sport Oak Portmouth West Meigs County Wellston Vinton County Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Haunting Music Video Shot in Moonville. After Assault, Vinton BOE Demands Harsh Penalties for Bad Behavior Round the Town: Holzapfel Runs 100-Mile Race Midnight at Moonville set for this weekend Round the Town: Old Friends and Birthdays Trending Recipes
