The Environmental Stewardship Pillar of Prosperity at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is set to give $60,000 of grant funds to be put towards projects designed to help connect Southeast Ohioans to the natural splendor in the area.
By teaming up with partners such as American Electric Power, the American Electric Power Foundation, and the American Electric Power Ohio Foundation, Ohio CAT, and Nicolozakes Trucking and Construction, the inaugural round of awards was made possible.
Twelve groups were able to receive funding as a result of the grants. The list of organizations and gather projects continues as follows:
- Hocking Soil and Water Conservation District will use funds to improve the Forest Friends Trail at Bishop Educational Gardens in Hocking County. Residents from Athens, Jackson, Perry, and Vinton counties frequent the park.cAdditions made to the area will include a natural hiking and play area with a small outdoor theater and benches along the trail for rest.
- Athens Conservancy is awarded funds for the Mary Beth Zak Lohse Preserve in Athens County. Plans are being made to extend trails and erect an informational kiosk for visitors.
- Buckeye Trail Association plans to use the funds to increase accessibility to Tecumseh Lake in Perry County. Road signs to direct visitors to the trail paths, a kiosk for maps and brochures, signs to guide hikers, as well as a crosswalk and stop signs for hikers to safely cross a highway near the park.
- The Captina Conservancy is using funds to open up two and a half miles of hiking trails at Rock River Refuge. The 220 acre property was previously inaccessible to the public and is located at the border of Belmont, Monroe and Noble counties.
- The City of Steubenville Parks and Recreation is set to improve accessibility to Beatty Park in Jefferson County with picnic tables and benches along trails.
- Ironton in Bloom received funds for a clean up of Storms Creek in Lawrence County. Along with the clean-up of the area, sidewalks will be installed, handicapped accessible ramps, a canoe launch spot, and seating and rails for safety.
- Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation District plans to finish and open a trail at Quaker Ridge Arboretum & Nature Trails in Jefferson County.
- Kingsville Public Library will be enriching its already existing backyard gardens with education materials such as plant identification signs, a chalkboard, a rain wheel, and maps. These will be placed throughout Ashtabula County.
- A Book Walk, which is an outdoor adventure that combines the excitement of reading picture books with the pleasures and benefits of nature, proposed by the Meigs Primary School is set to be installed at the schools nature trail. Pages of a picture book are displayed on waterproof podiums along the trail.
- A similar idea will be placed in Muskingum County thanks to fund awarded to the Muskingum County Library System called a Story Walk.
- Johnson Loop Trail will have improved drainage thanks to funds received by the Norma Johnson Conservation Center. The trail is located in an approximately 86 acres of open fields and woodland in Tuscarawas County. Visitors to the area come from Holmes, Harrison, Guernsey, and Carroll counties.
- Educational signs and observation spots will be put up in Connotton Creek Trail in Harrison County thanks to funding secured by the Scio Development Committee, Inc. Visitors come from areas including Carroll, Tuscarawas, Jefferson, and Belmont counties.
