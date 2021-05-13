JACKSON — For the tenth year in a row, senior citizens gathered to participate in the annual “Hug Your Heart Day” event.
The free event, normally held in February, in conjunction with American Heart Month, was postponed until April.
On Friday, April 16, senior citizens visited the ParksEdge Event Center for an event geared toward seniors and their heart health.
Seniors enjoyed entertainment, lunch, door prizes, games and took part in health and memory screenings. Close to senior citizens attended, and more than many vendors were involved.
The event was sponsored by Holzer Health System and the Jackson Area YMCA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.