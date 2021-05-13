JACKSON — For the tenth year in a row, senior citizens gathered to participate in the annual “Hug Your Heart Day” event.

The free event, normally held in February, in conjunction with American Heart Month, was postponed until April.

On Friday, April 16, senior citizens visited the ParksEdge Event Center for an event geared toward seniors and their heart health.

Seniors enjoyed entertainment, lunch, door prizes, games and took part in health and memory screenings. Close to senior citizens attended, and more than many vendors were involved.

The event was sponsored by Holzer Health System and the Jackson Area YMCA.

Trending Recipe Videos


jshaver@vintonjacksoncourier.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments