COLUMBUS — Jackson City Schools cheerleaders will perform at the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) 2022 Student Achievement Fair in Columbus. The Jackson High School Competition Cheerleading team is one of five groups selected to perform at the fair — a highlight of OSBA’s 67th annual Capital Conference and Trade Show, which runs Nov. 13-15 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments