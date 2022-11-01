COLUMBUS — Jackson City Schools cheerleaders will perform at the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) 2022 Student Achievement Fair in Columbus. The Jackson High School Competition Cheerleading team is one of five groups selected to perform at the fair — a highlight of OSBA’s 67th annual Capital Conference and Trade Show, which runs Nov. 13-15 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
Representing OSBA’s Southeast Region, the team, under director Cortney Butcher, will perform Monday, Nov. 14, from 12:45 p.m. to 1:05 p.m. in the convention center’s Hall B. The Student Achievement Fair features original projects and programs created by Ohio public schools and offers excellent opportunities to learn, share ideas and celebrate what public education is all about — helping students achieve.
More than 6,000 public education leaders are expected to attend the Capital Conference. In addition, nearly 500 exhibitors will display their goods and services at the Trade Show, one of the nation’s largest education trade exhibitions.
Founded in 1955, OSBA leads the way to educational excellence by serving Ohio’s public school board members and the diverse districts they represent through superior service, unwavering advocacy and creative solutions.
