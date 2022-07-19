Meet the 2022 Jackson County Fair royalty who were crowned Sunday: Pictured seat from the left are Second Attendant Ivy Gentry, Queen Jenna Lewis, and First Attendant Olivia Moore. Standing from the left are Parker Osborne, Little Miss; Spencer Osborne, grades 3-4 attendant; Rebecca Shaw, grades-9-10 attendant; Katie Ross, grades 7-8 attendant; Nevaeh Hightower, grades 5-6 attendant; and Jaxon Swackhammer, Little Mister.
Photo by Miles Layton
Scholarships were awarded to Jackson County’s best and brightest on Sunday at the fair.
Photo by Miles Layton
Presley Sexton, 2021 Jackson County Fair Queens, crowns the new queen, Jenna Lewis.
The 167th annual Jackson County Fair opened Sunday!
Weeklong fair features everything from country music to crowning of royalty to carnival rides.
“I’m very excited for the week up ahead and all the hard work that is going to go into it. You guys should come out to the fair,” said Jenna Lewis who was crowned Sunday as the fair’s queen.
Sunday, other royalty who were crowned include first attendant being Olivia Moore; Parker Osbourne as Little Miss; Spencer Osborne as grades 3-4 attendant; Neveah Hightower as grades 5-6 attendant; Katie Ross as grades 7-8 attendant; Rebecca Shaw as grades 9-10 attendant; Jaxon Swackhammer as Little Mister.
A trio of students – Addison Dickens, Jen Meldick and Presley Sexton – were awarded 4-H Advisory Council Scholarships.
The Paul and Loretta Riegel Livestock Scholarships were awarded to Abby Lewis, Bailey Montgomery, Meldick and Sexton.
Horse Committee scholarships were awarded to Sexton and Montgomery.
Brent Jenkins 4-H Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Dickens.
Jamie Hatfield Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Meldick.
