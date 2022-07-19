The 167th annual Jackson County Fair opened Sunday!

Weeklong fair features everything from country music to crowning of royalty to carnival rides.

“I’m very excited for the week up ahead and all the hard work that is going to go into it. You guys should come out to the fair,” said Jenna Lewis who was crowned Sunday as the fair’s queen.

Sunday, other royalty who were crowned include first attendant being Olivia Moore; Parker Osbourne as Little Miss; Spencer Osborne as grades 3-4 attendant; Neveah Hightower as grades 5-6 attendant; Katie Ross as grades 7-8 attendant; Rebecca Shaw as grades 9-10 attendant; Jaxon Swackhammer as Little Mister.

A trio of students – Addison Dickens, Jen Meldick and Presley Sexton – were awarded 4-H Advisory Council Scholarships.

The Paul and Loretta Riegel Livestock Scholarships were awarded to Abby Lewis, Bailey Montgomery, Meldick and Sexton.

Horse Committee scholarships were awarded to Sexton and Montgomery.

Brent Jenkins 4-H Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Dickens.

Jamie Hatfield Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Meldick.

For fair photos, see pages A4-5 and B1.

To see a quick video snippet of Lewis after she was crowned as queen, check out our Facebook page.

