Lot of royalty was crowned on Sunday!

Congrats to the Jackson County Fair Court — embrace the time. Make memories.

Vinton-Jackson Courier is confident these royals will do an excellent job as ambassadors for our community.

Being a pageant royalty is not just about wearing pretty dresses, but representing Jackson County in festivals near and far.

For example, many queens waved to crowds in McArthur in May for the Wild Turkey Festival. Maybe some of these queens will visit the Pumpkin Show in October in Pickaway County.

Long live these pageant royals!

