ATHENS — Athens County Commissioners denied requests by Jackson County Emergency Management Agency and OhioEMA to have Athens County EMA take over administering the State Homeland Security Program, which gives grants to first-responder groups in 11 counties.
The Athens County EMA Director Don Gossel brought up the request at the board’s meeting Tuesday at the County courthouse annex, second floor meeting room.
For the past 18 years, Jackson has administered the program for Region 7, which includes Athens, Meigs, Perry, Hocking, Vinton, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Scioto, Pike and Ross counties. Gossel said they were contacted a few weeks ago about whether they’d consider taking over the grant management.
“The ownership would start immediately,” Gossel said. “They know we have the most capability. That is why they reached out to us.”
Jackson County does not want to do the grant because they don’t intend to pursue anything from the grant any further, said Melody Barnhart, deputy director of Athens County EMA.
“It was beneficial for them to administer the grant because they partnered with Hocking, with Wellston HAZMAT Response Team and also with Vinton County,” she said. “Because they had that partnership with them, administering the grant, it made them a little more competitive when it came time to write those projects.”
Board of Commissioners President Lenny Eliason said that all the projects are done and now Jackson County doesn’t want to deal with the administrative part.
“I’m not going to bail out Jackson County,” he said. “They need to finish out the grant and that’s the bottom line.
“They’ve already told you, they’ve got everything they wanted out of this deal and they’re not going forward with anything else. ‘I don’t want to do the paperwork. I want somebody else to do the paperwork for me.’
“You should say, you finish the paperwork and the grant you contacted to be done. … Don’t ask Athens County to come bail you out.”
Barnhart is more technological savvy, which would make it easier for Athens County to possibly administer the grant.
“We wouldn’t have to write their competitive projects,” she said. “They would literally submit them to us. We would check through to make sure all the checks were marked, and then we would sent it up through the portal.
“But the piece (Jackson County EMA and Ohio EMA) were kind of sticklers on was could we take it until the end of the spend down period, which is fiscal year 2024,” Barnhart continued. “Then after that they’d reevaluate how they want to participate in it.”
The current funds have been allocated to five projects including a foam trailer for Hamden Volunteer Fire Department in Vinton County, Jackson County HAZMAT team equipment for Region 7 Water Rescue team equipment and a watercraft for Wellston Fire Department and a decontamination trailer for Gallia County EMA. A total of $10,28870 has been allotted for grant management and administration while $31,820is deobligated cybersecurity allocation with Ohio EMA.
As far the actual grant goes, those asking for the funds would not have to make specific requests, she said.
“One of the thing on here is they wanted a water rescue boat,” Barnhart said. “What they do is they just say, ‘Hey, we want a water rescue watercraft.’ And it would be our job or whoever’s job to find that watercraft within the specifications. During the three-year period, we would have to get the three quotes to make sure it meets the specs and everything else. And that in itself is a lot of work.”
The grant funding, totaling $237,594, started in October last year and closes in 2024. They are made available to states via the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). These grants are designed to enhance the capacity of state and local jurisdictions to prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from incidents of terrorism involving chemical, biological, nuclear or explosive (CBRNE) weapons and cyberattacks.
The funds go toward projects that have a regional scope, Gossel said.
“They’re meant to be supported as an on-call service,” he said. “So if Athens County needed the Vinton County foam trailer for a great big fire, that comes out way. … That’s the whole concept of the grant.”
If Athens County took over administration of the grant, it would have to conduct inventory to the agency that is granted the funds, possibly on a yearly bases.
“If we were to pursue it, we do get up to 5% of the grant,” Gossel said, noting that it could be used for equipment and payroll for overtime needed to administer the grant.
All of the projects for the current grant has been approved. Also it is supposed to be a reimbursement type grant. Athens County EMA would pay for the requested equipment, submit a reimbursement request to the state. Then, the state would send a reimbursement within two or three months.
“It’s kind of a headache in administration of the grant to be honest with you,” Gossel said.
