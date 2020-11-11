Jackson student earns masters degree

Matthew Coy jumps for joy as he graduates with a Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from the

University of the Cumberlands.

JACKSON — Mathew Coy of Jackson was awarded a Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from the University of Cumberlands.

The private university was founded in Williamsburg, Kentucky by Baptist ministers in 1888. According to website, the university has about 19,000 students.

