WELLSTON — Wellston suffered a loss in 2019 when Kroger of Wellston closed its doors after more than 52 years of business.
The Wellston location of Kroger was a smaller store, unlike many of the larger supermarket-style stores common in the Kroger chain. The store closed its doors for the final time at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.
Reportedly, a combination of “long-term negative profit” and a failed lease agreement, were the driving forces behind Kroger to close its store in Wellston. The building has sat empty since that time.
On Jan. 5, 2021, the building was put back into the spotlight by the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP) who’s mission is to create/retain jobs in Jackson County.
JCEDP Executive Director, Sam Brady shared that the organization has purchased the 8,600 square feet structure and property. The property was purchased from WICLO, INC. (Ed Moats).
“The partnership is very excited to be a part of the great story being told in downtown Wellston,” stated Brady. “This property presents Jackson County with untold possibilities, and the fact that it is now under local community control is a success in and of itself.”
Brady added, “There is a lot of hard work ahead for this project, but we have a great team of partners in place to get it done.”
Brady explained that the partnership leveraged a loan from the City of Wellston’s revolving loan fund to structure the purchase.
He said the partnership intends to redevelop the property to suit multi-tenant flex space, that could be used for professional offices, service-oriented, or retail-based businesses. The building’s design will allow for a sole occupant or multi-tenant. Brady continued saying the space could be well-suited for virtual and shared workspaces.
The partnership, according to Brady, has already been in discussions with real estate brokers, and other potential prospects from around Ohio on occupying the building. He said that the partnership has been in touch with various funding sources that could be leveraged for the renovations once end-users are secured for space.
The Jackson County Commissioners have also committed to applying for funding to support the buildout of space within the facility.
The building, according to Brady, has been named “Partnership Plaza.”
