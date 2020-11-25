JACKSON — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) has learned of a potential scam targeting current and past recipients of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
Jackson County Department of Job and Family Services Director Tammy Osborne-Smith shared with the local media that the ODJFS received information that recipients are getting “notifications” that appear to be from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, and contain the agency’s logo, but they are not legitimate.
The email instructs those targeted to click on a link to obtain a pandemic stimulus benefit. ODJFS does not send these types of communications.
ODJFS also warns all Ohioans to beware of scams using texting or emails to obtain your personal information. Anyone who receives an email that they suspect may be a “phishing” attempt should not click on any links.
Individuals who have received this notification are encouraged to report it to the Ohio Attorney General’s office at 1-800-282-0515 or ohioprotects.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.