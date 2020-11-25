JACKSON — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) has learned of a potential scam targeting current and past recipients of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Jackson County Department of Job and Family Services Director Tammy Osborne-Smith shared with the local media that the ODJFS received information that recipients are getting “notifications” that appear to be from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, and contain the agency’s logo, but they are not legitimate.

The email instructs those targeted to click on a link to obtain a pandemic stimulus benefit. ODJFS does not send these types of communications.

ODJFS also warns all Ohioans to beware of scams using texting or emails to obtain your personal information. Anyone who receives an email that they suspect may be a “phishing” attempt should not click on any links.

Individuals who have received this notification are encouraged to report it to the Ohio Attorney General’s office at 1-800-282-0515 or ohioprotects.org.

