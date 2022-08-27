John W. Dyson Aug 27, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John W. Dyson passed away Aug. 19, 2022 in Lakeland, Fla. He was born in Jackson, County Ohio in 1937.He is survived by one brother Smoke Dyson of Altanta, GA.He was preceded in death by a brother Soup Dyson of Texas and a sister Carol Fout of Beaver.A special thanks to caretakers Mary Lou Quincell and Barb Clyce of Lakeland, Fla. Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags John W. Dyson Lakeland Fla. Carol Fout Texas Soup Dyson Ga. Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now McArthur Man Killed in Crash on State Route 93 New Ohio Wildlife Officer assigned to Vinton County Sheriff investigation shooting that left a man dead Plibrico Company decides to stay in Jackson County Vinton County Property Transfers Trending Recipes
