After the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines was put on hold starting April 13 following reports of a rare blood lotting issue, the Centers for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on Immunization (ACIP) has recommended that use be resumed. Governor Mike DeWine sent out a press release late Friday evening permitting Ohio vaccine providers to being use of Johnson & Johnson immediately.
DeWine included in his press briefing the following quote “A comprehensive analysis by the independent medical professionals on the ACIP has resulted in the recommendation that the benefits of Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweigh the risks, and that vaccine administration resume.”
With this announcement, patients that choose to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that develop shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain, neurological symptoms such as headaches or blurred vision, or bruising beyond the vaccination site should seek medical attention.
It is important to keep in mind that the risk of developing the rare blood clotting is about one in a million with seven women reporting the issue and nearly seven million doses of Johnson & Johnson given. All those who have reported clotting issues were women aged 18 to 48. One of the seven patients did pass from the condition.
Mobile Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics organized by Ohio University were planned to take place in Zaleski starting in early April but were put on hold to follow CDC guidelines. The clinic planned for April 28 has been canceled. Phone calls will be made to assist people in rescheduling their vaccines.
