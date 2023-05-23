Editor's Note: This is the salutatorian speech from delivered May 19 at Vinton County High School.
Good evening, fellow graduates, administrators, family, and friends.
Tonight we celebrate the graduating class of 2023 and all we have accomplished.
I am going to start off with a quote from Kerry Washington which says: "Your life is your adventure. And the adventure ahead of you is a journey to fulfill your own purpose and potential."
Throughout our four years of high school we have faced many challenges and obstacles that we’ve had to persevere through. Although we all have been on different paths we all accomplished the same goal, earning our diploma. As little kids we always wondered what it would be like to become a big kid in high school. And although it was scary and hard sometimes, I wouldn’t trade the memories for anything else.
When people say your high school years fly by, listen to them because surely enough they definitely do. I still remember walking through those doors as a freshman wondering where the next four years would take me and now standing here reading my speech as a graduating senior, I can’t wait to start my journey.
Walt Disney once said “All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.”
Growing up we all had dreams to become teachers, doctors, astronauts, firefighters, nurses, and whatever else we imagined. But now after all these years of schooling we can now start our journey to become what we imagined ourselves to be.
I'm going to end off with a quote from Dr. Seuss which says “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.”
As you walk across the track tonight to grab your diploma, remember to live in the moment because moments like these will stay with you forever. I can’t wait to see what you all accomplish in life and where your journey will take you.
Lastly, I want to congratulate you on making it through high school and wish you all good luck on all your future endeavors.
Thank you
Lindsey Riddle plans to attend the Ohio State University with a major in Biology on a Pre-Medicine Track, in hopes of becoming an Orthopedic Surgeon.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.