After having six matches in just over a week, the Athens girls tennis team can finally breath for a second. To finish up the brutal stretch, the Lady Bulldogs had matches on Wednesday and Thursday, splitting the pair.
Athens picked up a win on Wednesday against Jackson by a score of 4-1.
The only loss of the night came from the Bulldogs first singles competitor. Sophomore Vlada Kiryukhin fell by a score of 6-2, 6-0 to Natalie Malone.
Luckily the rest of the team was able to pick her up. Lizzy Castelino picked up a tough victory, getting by Jackson’s second singles competitor after falling behind in the match.
She won by way of 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Isabella Grijalva dominated the third singles match, sweeping 6-0 each set.
Both doubles groups were able to pick up victories as well. Lucy Ingram & Addie McGarry swept their match 6-3, 6-2. The combination of Kylie Snider & Kenna Ausseresses won their matchup in three sets by scores of 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.
The Lady Bulldogs moved to 3-3 on the court after getting swept against by Marietta on Thursday night. It was a pretty convincing loss from Athens that surely didn’t have anyone feeling good.
The closest competition came from their No. 1 singles starter with Kiryukhin. She lost in two sets but it came by way of 6-3, 7-5. The rest of the team won two games combined the rest of the way.
Castelino was swept 6-0, 6-2 in the second singles match. Grijalva failed to win a game in the third singles slot, getting swept 6-0, 6-0.
It was much of the same when it came time for doubles tennis. Both the pairings of Ingram & McGarry, as well as Snider & Ausseresses were swept without winning a single game.
The Lady Bulldogs next get a chance for redemption on Saturday, August 27 when they take on Wheelersburg at home.
