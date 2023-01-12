ATHENS — The Athens Lady Bulldogs continued their undefeated start to the Tri-Valley Conference — Ohio schedule on Thursday (Jan. 5) with a 41-33 win over Wellston. A mixture of strong defense and a balanced scoring attack helped guide the Lady Bulldogs to their ninth win of the season.

Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments