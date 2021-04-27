HAMDEN — The Lady Vikings High School Varsity Girls Basketball team was celebrated at the Vinton County local Schools monthly Board Of Education meeting on Monday, April 19, 2021. The girls were served snacks and punch while being recognized for the enormous impact they had on Vinton County students and residents.
Superintendent Rick Brooks thanked the players and coaches for their contribution saying, “It was fantastic. You guys really gave the community a boost in the arm in a time when we really needed that. I enjoyed every moment of it.”
Former Coach Rod Bentley, who has now since retired from his position as coach, was presented with a keepsake honoring the teams success made by Janelle and Tom McManis.
Erica Zinn, BOE Treasurer and mother to player Cameron Zinn, said that records are meant to be broken when it was mentioned how Morgan Bentley beat her previously held record in career points scored.
“I’m just extremely proud of them and so proud that Cameron got to be a part of the team. It’s something they’ll never ever forget.” stated Zinn.
Other business attended to at the meeting included an update from Superintendent Brooks that informed the board that 276 COVID testing kits are available regardless of symptoms and can be used for students aged four and above. Testing for anyone aged 15 and younger will need to be done by a parent or guardian.
A vaccine clinic will also take place for Vinton County High School students aged 16 and older on Thursday, April 29.
Employment was approved for multiple parties including JJ Milliken as Vinton County High School Principal, Sara Henneman as Middle School Assistant Principal, Brooke Schroeder and Julie Fadenholz as school psychologists, and Brian Thompson as West Elementary School Principal.
