A Jackson man faces multiple sex-related charges as a result of alleged crimes last year involving multiple victims, according to the Jackson Police Department.
Eric M. Dearth, 55, of 49 Morton St., Jackson, was arrested Monday, Jan. 23 and taken into custody without incident.
Dearth has been charged with four felony counts of rape and two felony counts of gross sexual imposition. JPD began its investigation into the matter in July of 2022. He was indicted last Friday, Jan. 20, by a Jackson County Grand Jury.
Dearth was denied bond Tuesday when he appeared before Jackson County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Regan. He remains in custody at Jackson County Jail.
In other law enforcement news, Jackson Municipal Court Probation Officers and Jackson County Sheriff Deputies arrested Caitlin E. McCabe on drug charges Friday at a convenience store on State Route 93 in Wellston.
McCabe was found in possession of approximately 10 grams (100 unit doses) of suspected fentanyl, according to Jackson County Municipal Court.
A subsequent search of McCabe's apartment at 211 S David Ave in Jackson, resulted in the finding of an additional 8 grams (80 unit doses) of fentanyl. McCabe was incarcerated on a probation violation and is expected to face additional charges for drug possession, according to the court.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.