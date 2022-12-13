NELSONVILLE — Nelsonville-York took care of Vinton County in front of a home crowd with a 68-14 victory over their Tri-Valley Conference - Ohio foe on Thursday night. The Buckeyes were able to hold Vinton County (0-4, 0-3) to one singular point in the second half.
Leading Nelsonville-York (3-1, 2-0) was Airah Lavy, who had 24 points and was 9-10 from the free throw line. The junior also added eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in the victory.
Nelsonville-York was able to grab a 24-3 lead after the first quarter. Alongside Lavy, Brooklyn Richards helped the Buckeyes jump out to such a large advantage.
The senior had six of her 14 points in the first quarter. She also finished with 12 rebounds, two steals and a block.
Vinton County was able to grab 10 points in the second but another 24-point quarter gave the Buckeyes a 48-13 lead going into the break.
Also helping to pace scoring for Nelsonville-York was Caleigh Dupler and Alivia Speelmen. Dupler had 13 points, four assists, three rebounds and a steal while Speelman added eight points to go along with her seven blocks, six rebounds and two assists.
Nelsonville-York kept scoring in the second half, but it ultimately didn’t matter as a single third quarter point is all they allowed in the second half.
Lady Vikings play an away game against Lynchburg-Clay on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.