NELSONVILLE — Nelsonville-York took care of Vinton County in front of a home crowd with a 68-14 victory over their Tri-Valley Conference - Ohio foe on Thursday night. The Buckeyes were able to hold Vinton County (0-4, 0-3) to one singular point in the second half.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments