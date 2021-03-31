JACKSON — The Apple Festival Committee has announced Saturday, April 3, as the date of the 2021 Jackson Apple Festival Queen’s Contest.
The contest will be held at the Jackson Middle School Auditorium beginning at 7 p.m. This year’s co-emcees will be the 2019-2020 Apple Festival Queen Madison Strawser and Tara Byrd.
The following young ladies will be contending for the title of 2021 Jackson Apple Festival Queen:
1. McKinley Morris is the 16-year-old daughter of Dr. Brian and Jamie Morris. She’s in the 10th grade at Jackson High School. Her school activities include JHS sideline cheerleading team, JHS completive cheerleading team, track team, sophomore treasurer of the student council, media productions team, Leo’s Club, Youth Leadership Association, SIS Club, Youth in Government, Interact Club, Student Health Council, the Future Medical Careers club, and the gay-straight alliance. McKinley’s hobbies and interest include camping, traveling, experimenting with makeup, being with friends, gymnastics, playing with her dogs, watching T.V. and movies, and sewing. She plans to attend Ohio University and major in pre-dental or pre-law.
2. Kaydee Brown is the 16-year-old daughter of Phil and Deanna Howard, and Steve Brown. She’s in the 10th grade at Jackson High School. Her school activities include sophomore class treasurer, Leos Club, Interact Club, Student Council, Student Health Council, Business Professionals of America, SIS, GSA, and Jackson Media Team. Kaydee’s hobbies and interests include Eastside Volleyball Club, Employee at Whits Frozen Custard in Jackson, working out, and spending time with friends and family. She hasn’t decided where she plans to attend college yet, however, she would like to major in pharmacy.
3. Makenna Folden is the 17-year-old daughter of Gene and Julie Folden. She’s in the 11th grade at Jackson High School. Her school activities include varsity cheerleading, JHS competition Cheer Squad, Varsity Golf, Marching Band, Concert Winds, All Star Competition Cheer Squad, 4-H, and Youth Leadership Association. Makenna’s hobbies and interests include painting, fishing, camping, reading, and volunteering at Paint Creek State Park. She plans to attend Ohio University and major in business economics.
4. Kendal Osborne is the 16-year-old daughter of Shawn and Beth Osborne. She’s in the 10th grade at Jackson High School. Her school activities include GSA, student council, student health council, interact, Youth Leadership Association, Youth in Government, Leo’s Club, and both the cheer and track teams. Kendal’s hobbies and interests include being on the all star cheer team, taking adventures with family and friends, playing with her puppy, and writing. She plans to attend Ohio University and major in sports management.
5. Payton Taylor is the 17-year-old daughter of Tara and Stephen Richards, and Zack and Niki Taylor. She’s in the 11th grade at Jackson High School. Her school activities include College Credit Plus program, flag corp/band, National Honor Society, student council and volleyball. Payton’s hobbies and interests include axe throwing, drawing/painting, reading, and roller derby. She plans to attend college somewhere close to home and hasn’t decided on a major yet.
6. Olivia Moore is the 16-year-old daughter of Dave and Lori Moore. She’s in the 10th grade at Jackson High School. Her school activities include volleyball, cheerleading, track, student council, student health council, Leo’s Club, Youth Leadership Association, Youth in Government, and My Brother’s Buddy. Olivia’s hobbies and interests include club volleyball, 4-H, kayaking, traveling, and making memories with family and friends. She plans to attend Ohio State University and major in physical therapy.
7. Gabby Webb is the 17-year-old daughter of Mike and Shelley Webb. She’s in the 11th grade at Jackson High School. Her school activities include varsity softball, varsity cheer, Leo’s Club, College Credit Plus program, and spokes-modeling for Aeron Johnson Photography. Gabby’s hobbies and interests include spending time with her family, taking her dog for walks, going to church, and playing with her niece and nephew. She plans to attend the University of Rio Grande and major in Education.
8. Patricia Swisher is the 16-year-old daughter of Desiree Swisher and Steven Swisher. She’s in the 10th grade at Jackson High School. Her school activities include volleyball, GSA, YLA, Leo’s Club, Spanish Club, Art Club, and College Credit Program. Patricia’s hobbies and interests include volleyball, art, reading, and writing, poetry, violin, science, and women’s rights. She plans to attend the University of Tampa and major in environmental science.
9. Riley Crabtree is the 16-year-old daughter of Kelli and Jason Crabtree. She’s in the 11th grade at Jackson High School. Her school activities include National Honor Society, Youth Leadership Association, Youth in Government, Student Council, Band, Spanish Club, Ohio Teen Ambassador Board, Girl Scouts, and HIQ. Riley’s hobbies and interests include reading, writing, baking, scrapbooking, and watching basketball with her dad. She also enjoys volunteering during the community food giveaways and working the Thanksgiving Community Dinner. She plans to attend Wellesley College and major in political science.
10. Jenna Lewis is the 16-year-old daughter of Anna and Will Lewis. She’s in the 10th grade at Jackson High School. Her school activities include track, soccer, and marching band. Jenna’s hobbies and interests include art, camp counseling, 4-H, community service, traveling, and her dogs. She plans to attend Wright State University and major in psychology.
11. Kirsten Clark is the 18-year-old daughter of Keith and Michele Clark. She’s in the 12th grade at Oak Hill High School. Her school activities include marching band, symphonic band, honors band, National Honors Society, and FFA. Kirsten’s hobbies and interests include horses, community service, crafts, spending time with family, traveling, playing tenor saxophone, and shopping. She plans to enter the Military (Marine Corps) and wants to join “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band.
12. Hannah Yagel is the 15-year-old daughter of Christina and Anthony Yagel. She’s in the 10th grade at Oak Hill High School. Her school activities include FFA and Baton. Hannah’s hobbies and interests include shopping, volunteer work in her spare time, and twirling in the Eclipse Baton Group. She plans to attend Marshall University and major in veterinary science.
Following the contest, judges will select a queen, first and second attendants to represent the 2021 Jackson Apple Festival.
