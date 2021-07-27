WELLSTON — The 166th annual Jackson County Fair has concluded. For the most part, beautiful weather greeted fairgoers and 4-H’er’s throughout the week.
The fair wrapped up its 10 day run with the smashing, exciting demolition derby on Saturday (July 24) evening. The Bellisio Foods Grandstand was full, and many fairgoers bought pit-passes to be even closer to “muddy-flying” action.
This year, the fair ran July 15 through July 24, with fairboard, livestock and advisory members working tirelessly in the background to make sure everyone had a safe experience.
Some highlights from this year’s fair included:
The fair was originally to open with back-to-back nights (July 15-16) of harness racing on the track. However, Mother Nature had different plans. Rain forced a later start on Thursday evening, then multiple rounds of rain showers Friday caused the event that evening to be canceled.
Elizabeth Fannin received the first annual Brent Jenkins 4-H Memorial Scholarship. Jenkins, age 55, of Jackson, passed away on February 24, 2020, He was a dedicated member of the Jackson County Fairboard and had a passion for the Jackson County Fair. Jenkins’ daughters, Mandy and Sara, presented the scholarship.
Presley Sexton was named 2021 Jackson County Fair Queen on Sunday, July 18. A decade ago, Sexton had also served on court as Little Miss.
Cattle made their appearances in the show arena throughout the day Wednesday, while chickens and hogs entered on Thursday.
The title of overall beef showman went to Gage Farrar. Baylee Davis claimed the title of grand champion poultry. Brady Dailey earned title of grand champion market hog
On Friday, July 23, Grant Mastin claimed the title of Showman of Showmen, beating out nine fellow 4-H’ers.
The Junior Fair Livestock Sale was held on Friday, July 23, with 270 animals going through the sale process. That number was up about 40 this year. The sale was over just shy of seven hours this year.
During the sale, some Friends of 4-H awards were passed out as well. Bellisios Foods and Lee Saylor Logging both received awards for 2020. Sheward and Fulks Insurance, Don Leedy and Vinton County National Bank all received awards for 2021.
The sale wrapped up with a special auction of a goat. The goat was auctioned off to help a former 4-H’er and 2013 Second Attendant Katie Belcher. Belcher’s mother, Amy Miller, 47, passed away unexpectedly in California. Belcher’s brothers were living with Miller at the time. The money from the goat auction will go to Belcher to help her travel to California to bring her family home to Ohio. The goat went for $3,500. Buyers were Frazier Farms, Mark Porter Ford, and superior Sanitation.
The fair will return for its 167th year in 2022, with festivities happening once again in July.
