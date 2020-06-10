JACKSON — Despite the COVID-19 health crisis, putting a damper on local events, the annual contests for the Jackson County Fair Royalty was held but in a different manner this year.
The Little Miss and Mister contest was held on June 5, while the rest of the royalty contests were held on June 6. The contests were held in a vacant church in Scioto Township on Riegel Ridge Road. The event was “closed” to the public this year due to social distancing restrictions.
The contestants competed in, interview and onstage, but were brought up one at a time rather than the group format that has always been used in the past.
Three out of town judges were there but they also sat at separate tables about 10 feet apart in front of the stage. The judges scored separately and these scores were then tallied.
The new royalty named were:
Queen
- Elizabeth Fannin
- 1st Attendant Abigail Meldick
- 2nd Attendant Jennifer Meldick
- 9/10 Grade Attendant Presley Sexton
- 7/8 Grade Attendant Makenzie C
- ollins
- 5/6 Grade Attendant Katie Ross
- 3/4 Grade Attendant MaKayl
- a Davidson
- Little Miss Makayla Simpson
- Little Mister Jayden Swackhammer
The crowning of the new Jackson County Fair Court will reportedly take place at the 2020 Jackson County Fair. More information regarding that to come.
