WELLSTON — The Wellston OHillCo Festival, which is held the Tuesday through Saturday after Labor Day on the downtown streets of Wellston won’t happen this year.
The Wellston OHillCo Society announced on Monday, July 27, that after much thought and many planning hurtles, it made the very difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Wellston Ohio Hill Country (OHillCo) Festival due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“We would like to first thank all of our sponsors that make the festival happen year after year,” the committee said. “Next we would like to thank all of our patrons that continue to come out and support the various vendors and civic organizations that rely on the festival as an income source.”
The committee added, “The decision was a very difficult one to make, but for the sake of public health and safety we felt it was best to cancel. We have been working with the Jackson County Health Department and Health Commissioner Aston in hopes we could find a good and safe way to proceed but with the increases in cases in the county we felt cancelling was the safest option.”
The Wellston Ohio Hill Country Festival will return in 2021.
The Wellston OHillCo Society announced that they are still working on a plan for the 2020 OHillCo Lights Christmas Display in December.
