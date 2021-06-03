Pretty Baby Contest Winners

Shown are all of the Festival of Flags Pretty Baby Contest Winners.

 Courier photo by Jeremiah Shaver

OAK HILL — The 2021 Oak Hill Festival of Flags pretty baby contest was held on Saturday, May 29 on the main stage. Here are the results:

Girls, 0-6 months: 1st, Jasmine Morris; 2nd, Myla Lambert; 3rd, Finley Mahley.

Boys, 0-6 months: 1st, Ezekiel Brown; 2nd, Aceyn Brown; 3rd, Sawyer Hackney.

Girls, 7-12 months: 1st, Elaina Smith; 2nd, Kenzley Kight, 3rd, Clara Adams.

Boys, 7-12 months: 1st, Dayton Sutton.

Girls, 12-17 months: 1st, Anna Smith; 2nd, Elliemae Swaney; 3rd, Skylae McPeek.

Boys, 12-17 months: 1st, Brayton Clarksen.

Girls, 17-24 months: 1st, Reese Cartee; 2nd,Imery Meadows; 3rd, Kinsley Tucker

Boys, 17-24 months: 1st, Malachi Large.

Girls, 2-3 years: 1st, Mariana Russell; 2nd, Gwynevere Blevins.

Boys, 2-3 years: 1st, Ohlen Ward.

Girls, 3-4 years: 1st, Evelyn Hales; 2nd, Amara Morris; 3rd, Myah Bowen.

Boys, 3-4 years: 1st, Rhett Adams; 2nd, Zander Conley; 3rd, Kayden Kight.

Look for more photos from the contest, including division winners, online in a photo gallery at www.vintonjacksoncourier.com.

