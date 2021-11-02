Editor's Note: These results are unofficial and will continue to be updated as more votes are counted.
The following general election results have been provided by the Jackson County Board of Elections, and the Vinton County Board of Elections.
Results listed are exclusively the votes counted within Jackson and Vinton Counties respectively and do not necessarily indicate which candidates were victorious among regional, statewide and national races.
Jackson County:
Village of Coalton:
Coalton Village Council — James Milliken (write-in) - 8 votes
City of Jackson:
Jackson President of Council — Daniel Fulks - 576 votes
Jackson Treasurer — John Evans - 495 votes
Jackson Council At-Large — Barbie Britton-McCathren (233 votes), Marva Colby (251 votes), Daniel Coll (216 votes), David Cribben, write-in (30 votes), Brett Foster (343 votes), Jon Ondera (416 votes), and Ronald Queen, write-in (233 votes) (bold font notes projected winners)
Jackson City Council Ward 1 — Ryan Peters - 154 votes
Jackson City Council Ward 2 — Harold E. Newkirk - 84 votes
Jackson City Council Ward 3 — Deborah Biggs - 50 votes
Jackson City Council Ward 4 — Robert Bopp, write-in - 17 votes
Jackson City School District:
Jackson City School Board Members — Kimberly Harless (1,096 votes), Robert Kight (988 votes), Maureen Poetker (536 votes), and Alyce Smith (771 votes) (bold font notes projected winners)
Village of Oak Hill:
Oak Hill Village Council — Jody Fulk (177 votes), Jennifer Hughes (119 votes), Terry McCain (147 votes), and Brian Trotter (94 votes)
Oak Hill Union Local School District:
Oak Hill School Board Member — Joseph Elcess (548 votes), Michael French (495 votes), and Paula Stewart (480 votes)
City of Wellston:
Wellston President of Council — David McWilliams - 520 votes
Wellston Treasurer — Peggy Barber - 502 votes
Wellston Council At-Large — Roaby Browning (329 votes), Frederick Duby (219 votes), and Teresa Ponn LeMaster (435 votes)
Wellston City Council Ward 1 — Angela Spangler - 147 votes
Wellston City Council Ward 2 — Wayne Cosper (withdrew) - 87 votes
Wellston City Council Ward 3 — Rick Hudson - 75 votes
Wellston City Council Ward 4 — Anthony Brenner - 123 votes
Wellston City School District:
Wellston City School Board Member — Terry Gill (627 votes), John Jackson, write-in (598 votes), Jennifer Ousley-Pittman (449 votes), Roger Rader (602 votes), and Nathan Molihan write-in, withdrew (15 votes) (bold font notes projected winners)
Bloomfield Township:
Bloomfield Township Trustee — Curtis Arthur (74 votes), John Campbell (7 votes), Richard Erwin (107 votes), Bryan Leach (33 votes), Basel Ware (42 votes) (bold font notes projected winners)
Bloomfield Township Trustee — Edgar Conger (81 votes), Timothy Jones (191 votes), Jerry Logan (46 votes), and Danny Neal (112 votes) (bold font notes projected winners)
Coal Township:
Coal Township Trustee — Bob Davis (81 votes), Shane Smith (78 votes)
Franklin Township:
Franklin Township Trustee — Aaron Fannin (130 votes), Scott Fraley (152 votes), Brian Moore (113 votes), Todd Riegel (135 votes), and Todd Smith (89 votes) (bold font notes projected winners)
Hamilton Township:
Hamilton Township Trustee — Dale Cox (36 votes), and Delmar Reed (63 votes)
Jackson Township:
Jackson Township Trustee — James Croston (159 votes), Fredric Powell (112 votes), and Vernon Speakman (161 votes) (bold font notes projected winners)
Jefferson Township:
Jefferson Township Trustee — Brett Shipman (199 votes), and Dwight Woods (164 votes)
Liberty Township:
Liberty Township Trustee — Kevin Meredith 128 votes), and Bill Rafferty (101 votes)
Lick Township:
Lick Township Trustee — Shawn Sexton (155 votes), and Steve Willis (146 votes)
Madison Township:
Madison Township Trustee — Dennis Evans (203 votes), Gregory Farrar (76 votes), Greg Potter (221 votes), and Corey Ruby (165 votes) (bold font notes projected winners)
Milton Township:
Milton Township Trustee — Charles Davis (58 votes), James Hollingshead (151 votes), and Phillip Thompson (151 votes) (bold font notes projected winners)
Scioto Township:
Scioto Township Trustee — Bryan Durham (86 votes), Aaron LeMaster (97 votes), James Leonard, Sr. (117 votes) and Terry Trisch (126 votes) (bold font notes projected winners)
Washington Township:
Washington Township Trustee — Davey Adkins (55 votes), Jeff Bates (59 votes), and Kenny Jones (85 votes) (bold font notes projected winners)
City of Jackson Fire Levy: Passing
For the Tax Levy - 455 votes
Against the Tax Levy 295 votes
Hamilton Fire Levy: Passing
For the Tax Levy - 49 votes
Against the Tax Levy 25 votes
Scioto Cemetery Levy: Passing
For the Tax Levy - 164 votes
Against the Tax Levy - 92 votes
Oak Hill Current Expenses: Passing
For the Tax Levy - 171 votes
Against the Tax Levy - 95 votes
Oak Hill Cemetery Levy: Passing
For the Tax Levy - 199 votes
Against the Tax Levy - 69 votes
Washington Cemetery Levy: Passing
For the Tax Levy - 86 votes
Against the Tax Levy - 50 votes
Oak Hill Local Option: Passing
YES - 128 votes
NO - 50 votes
Oak Hill Local Option Sunday Sales: Passing
YES - 119 votes
NO - 58 votes
Vinton County:
Vinton County Board of Education — Laura Ann Martin (1,190 votes), Scarlet Newton (858 votes), Scott Phelps (827 votes), and Cindy L. Strausbaugh (1,560 votes)
Ohio 15th Congressional District Representative — Allison Russo (601 votes), Mike Carey (1,872 votes)
Village of McArthur:
McArthur Village Council — David Allen Gill (219 votes), Brad McNally (217 votes), and Juanita McNickle (218 votes)
Sensible Marihuana Ordinance — Failing
For the ordinance - 147 votes
Against the ordinance - 183 votes
Village of Hamden:
Hamden Village Council — Charles Boyer (71 votes), Stagerlee Beabout (91 votes), Michael Claar (80 votes), Phillis Henry (82 votes), and Dale McManus (71 votes)
Village of Zaleski:
Zaleski Village Council — Nora Brooks (55 votes), Nathan Broome (34 votes), Tosa Broome (35 votes), and Carrie McManis (54 votes)
Village of Wilkesville:
Wilkesville Village Council — No valid petitions were filed for the village council race.
Brown Township:
Brown Township Trustee — Floyd Largent (35 votes), Daniel Sheets (42 votes), Marion Thompson (24 votes)
Clinton Township:
Clinton Township Trustee — Lawrence McWhorter (250 votes) and Charles J. Snavely Jr. (161 votes)
Eagle Township:
Eagle Township Trustee — Jeff Elkins (31 votes) and Jack Vanover Jr. (105 votes)
Eagle Township Trustee (Unexpired Term Ending 12‐31‐2023) — James Anders (45 votes) and Roger Channell (49 votes)
Eagle Township Fiscal Officer (Unexpired Term Ending 12‐31‐2023) — Sharon Davison (70 votes)
Elk Township:
Elk Township Trustees — Delbert Fulton (367 votes) and Donald Hamilton (327 votes)
Elk Township Trustees (Unexpired Term Ending 12‐31‐2023) — Audra Wright (404 votes)
Harrison Township:
Harrison Township Trustees — Wesley Davidson (105 votes) and Joshua M. Wells (124 votes)
Jackson Township:
Jackson Township Trustees — Ray Seitz Jr. (88 votes) and Bret Sowers (72 votes)
Knox Township:
Knox Township Trustees — Bradley A. Carter (82 votes), Stewart Hall Jr. (89 votes) and William Morris (97 votes)
Alexander Local School District Board of Education — Jay Barnes, Josh Collins, Fred Davis and Aaron Ramsey
Madison Township:
Madison Township Trustees — William F. Bartoe (111 votes) and Duane Molihan (118 votes)
Richland Township:
Richland Township Trustees — Travis Faught (190 votes) and Wilford Tom Stevens (108 votes)
Richland Township Trustees (Unexpired Term Ending 12‐31‐2023) — Glendon D. Lowe (177 votes)
Swan Township:
Swan Township Trustees — Rick Martin (106 votes), Randall A. Trainer (129 votes)
Vinton Township:
Vinton Township Trustees — Glen Barnes (81 votes) and Mike Malone (57 votes)
Wilkesville Township:
Wilkseville Township Trustees — John Adams (109 votes) and Roger E. Wells (108 votes)
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 0.5 mill, Senior Citizen) Vinton County: Passing
For the Tax Levy - 1,818
Against the Tax Levy - 687
Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement, 1 mill, Health Programs) Vinton County: Passing
For the Tax Levy - 1,549
Against the Tax Levy - 937
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 0.75 mill, Cooperative Extension Service Fund) Vinton County: Passing
For the Tax Levy - 1,674
Against the Tax Levy - 838
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 3 mills, Disabilities) Vinton County: Passing
For the Tax Levy - 1,634
Against the Tax Levy - 857
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 1 mill, Health Services) Vinton County: Passing
For the Tax Levy - 1,306
Against the Tax Levy - 1,112
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 6 mills, Police) Village of Hamden: Passing
For the Tax Levy - 90
Against the Tax Levy - 55
Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement and Increase, 3 mills, Fire) Village of Hamden: Passing
For the Tax Levy - 102
Against the Tax Levy - 42
Proposed Tax Levy (Additional, 1 mill, Cemeteries) Clinton Township: Passing
For the Tax Levy - 209
Against the Tax Levy - 110
Proposed Tax Levy (Additional, 0.5 mill, Fire and EMS) Clinton Township: Passing
For the Tax Levy - 212
Against the Tax Levy - 107
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 2 mills, Construction) Knox Township: Passing
For the Tax Levy - 124
Against the Tax Levy - 35
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 1 mill, Cemeteries) Madison Township: Passing
For the Tax Levy - 108
Against the Tax Levy - 39
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 0.5 mill, Cemeteries) Swan Township property tax renewal: Passing
For the Tax Levy - 109
Against the Tax Levy - 85
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 1 mill, Construction) Vinton Township Trustee: Passing
For the Tax Levy - 84
Against the Tax Levy - 22
Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement and Increase, 1 mill, Garbage) Vinton Township: Passing
For the Tax Levy - 79
Against the Tax Levy - 27
Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement and Decrease, 0.5 mill, Garbage) Wilkesville Township: Passing
For the Tax Levy - 130
Against the Tax Levy - 24
Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center at Large Athens-Meigs County — John Depoy (10 votes)
Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Gallia Vinton County District 1 Unexpired Term Ending Dec. 31, 2023 —Brandi Dawn Betts (492 votes)
Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Gallia Vinton County District 2 — Carol A. Porter (640 votes)
Member Board Education Logan Hocking School District — Betty Walsh Amnah (0 votes), Lance O. Bell (0 votes), Catherine Kane Holloway (1 vote)
Member of Board of Education Alexander LSD — Jay Barnes (8 votes), Josh Collins (11 votes), Fred Davis (7 votes), Aaron Ramsey (10 votes)
