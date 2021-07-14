JACKSON — The 80th annual Jackson Apple Festival will return the third full week in September after a hiatus in 2020.
The Courier was recently able to confirm this information with Jackson Apple Festival President Brandon Davis.
Davis also mentioned that the theme for the Jackson Apple Festival this year is “80 years of apple premiers.” The winning theme was submitted by Bundy Elementary.
He also mentioned that the Jackson Apple Festival Little Miss Contest is set to be held on Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. A location for the contest is yet to be announced.
Back in April, the 2021 Jackson Apple Festival Queen and Court were crowned. Kaydee Brown was crowned queen, Kirsten Clark was crowned 1st Attendant, and McKinley Morris was crowned 2nd Attendant. No queen contest was held in 2020.
The Jackson Apple Festival was one of many large festivals across the state of Ohio that decided to cancel amidst the global health pandemic known as COVID-19 last year. It was the first time since War World II (1942-1945) that the festival wasn’t held in downtown Jackson.
The Jackson Apple Festival dates are Sept. 21-25. For more details, visit www.jacksonapplefestival.org.
