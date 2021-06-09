JACKSON — The 2021 Jackson County Fair royalty pageants have been scheduled for this Saturday with several young ladies vying for various titles.
The pageants for Little Miss, Mister, and grades 3rd-4th, 5th-6th, 7th-8th, 9th-10th, along with the Fair Queen, will all be held on Saturday, June 12, at the Jackson County OSU Extension Office (17 Standpipe Road, Jackson).
The Little Miss and Mister interviews will start at 3 p.m., and the contest will begin at 3:30 p.m. Next will be the 3rd-4th graders and 5th-6th graders then 7th-8th graders and 9th-10th graders will go. The Fair Queen contest will start at 6:30 p.m.
The pageant will be open to the public for a donation of $5 per person at the door. Kids under age 5 are free.
3rd-4th grade contestants:
Reagan Farrar is a five-year 4-H member of the Country Cardinals. Her projects include dairy market feeders and market beef feeders. Reagan, a fourth-grader at South Elementary, enjoys playing basketball, clogging, squishmallow hunting with her big sister Mady and showing cattle with her big brother Gage.
5th-6th grade contestants:
Madison Farrar is a five-year 4-H member of the Country Cardinals. Her projects include market rabbits and market beef feeders. Madison, a sixth-grader at Jackson Middle School, enjoys singing and squishmallow hunting with her sister Reagan.
Addyson Daily is a six-year member of the Country Critters 4-H Club. Her projects include market hogs, dairy market feeders, dairy heifers, and general projects. Addyson loves attending 4-H Camp, swimming, and camping at the fair. She just finished the 5th grade and loves school. Her favorite subject is math and she loves to read. She wants to be a math teacher when she grows up. She likes spending time with friends and family and enjoys showing pigs and cattle. Her favorite song is “What’s Your Country Song” by Thomas Rhett.
Calleigh Maxwell is 10 years old. She attends Oak Hill Elementary as a fifth-grader. She has been a member of 4-H for the past six years and is currently a member of the Dream Catchers 4-H group. Calleigh's projects include market beef feeders, dairy heifers, and numerous general projects.
7th-8th grade contestants:
Mika Mason is 13 years old and a 7th grader at Oak Hill Middle School, where she plays bass drum in the marching band. She has been a member of 4-H for six years and is currently a member of the Dream Catchers 4-H Club. Mika’s projects include dairy heifers, market beef feeders, and several general projects.
Grace Callahan is 13 years old. She attends Jackson Middle School completing her 7th-grade year. Grace participated with the track and field team in the shot put and discus events. She is a member of the Student Health Council and enjoys participating in the school's choir and art programs. Outside of school, Grace enjoys taking part in the girl's volleyball program at the local YMCA. Grace is also a four-year member of the Girl Scouts of America, local troop #1326. Grace attends Wesley United Methodist Church and is a member of the church teen programs. She is a five-year member of the Ridge Runners 4-H Club, where she takes market lambs, and breeding goats. Grace serves as a co-coordinator of the community food donations project. Grace has joined the Southern Ohio Equestrian Team with the YEDA program to begin her horse riding experience and showing around Ohio. As a favorite family pastime, Grace loves traveling to Pigeon Forge to ride wooden and steel roller coasters at her favorite amusement park, Dollywood.
9th-10th grade contestants:
Ava Sheeter is 14 years old. She will be starting her sophomore year at Jackson High School this coming fall, where she participates in varsity wrestling and junior varsity volleyball. Ava also maintains a 3.5 or higher GPA at Jackson High School. Ava is an 11-year 4-H member in the Ridge Runners 4-H Club, and she is currently the Health and Safety Instructor. Ava has gone to 4-H camp for three years and plans on being a camp counselor next year. Ava is also a Junior Fair Board member and Jackson High School FFA member. Ava has raised her market rabbits for two years and has even received Reserve Champion for her rabbits. Ava has experience in showing breeding goats, breeding rabbits, and horses. Ava is currently showing market rabbits and market goats.
Jasmine Clarkson is 15 years old and attends Wellston High School as a freshman. She is a member of the choir, the Wellston High School Bowling Team, and is the founder of the Harry Potter Club. She is a seven-year member of 4-H and is currently a member and Vice President of the Totally Awesome Kids 4-H Club. Her projects this year include market rabbits and photography. Jasmine is excited about being a camp counselor and to be involved with the Jr. Fair Board for the first time this year. Outside of school and 4-H, she is involved in the E Kids Ministry at Elevated Church and a 10-year member of the Show Dolls Baton Corps.
Jackson County Fair Queen contestants:
Emillee Ross is 18 years old and lives in Wellston. She is a nine-year member of the Totally Awesome Kids 4-H Club. Her projects this year include market chickens, market turkeys, breeding rabbits, and fancy poultry. She is a four-year member of the junior fair board, a two year member of the National Honor Society, Student Advisory Council, and Business Professionals of America. She was a senior class representative and was a part of the Wellston Girls Varsity Bowling Team. Emillee plans to attend The University of Rio Grande to major in wildlife conservation and to bowl for the Rio team.
MacKenzie Lewis is 17 years old. She is a 12-year member of Four Mile Farmers 4-H Club and a three-year member of Oak Hill FFA, where she is the Chapter Vice Present. Makenzie’s projects this year include Steers and First Aid. Mackenzie will be a senior at Oak Hill High School in the fall.
Jennifer Meldick is 17-years old. Jennifer is President and a 13-year member of the Franklin Guys and Gals 4-H Club. She is a Historian and a three-year member of Oak Hill FFA. She is an active Junior Fair Board Member, Jr. Leaders, and a Camp Counselor. She is an Oak Hill Varsity Cheerleader and Class Vice President. Jennifer’s projects this year include Rabbits and Steer. Jennifer will be a senior at Oak Hill High School.
Maylee Hamblin is 18 years old and a first-year member of the Totally Awesome Kids 4-H Club. Maylee is a 2021 graduate of Wellston High School, where she was involved in the Art Club and Yearbook Staff. She plans to attend Shawnee State University in the fall to major in Early Childhood Education. Her 4-H projects include market chickens, market rabbits, photography level 1, and getting started in art. She is employed by Jackson McDonald’s and Rocket Pizza.
Olivia Simms is 17 years old. She is a two-year member of the Country Classics 4-H Club. She is also a Junior Fairboard Member, Livestock Committee Youth Representative, and the Vice President of her 4-H Club. Olivia’s projects include market poultry, market swine, The Writer In You, and First Aid in Action. She will be a senior at Jackson High School. Her hobbies include riding horses, playing with her niece, and hanging out with friends
Natalia Mason is 16 years old. She is a junior at Buckeye Hills Career Center. She has been a member of 4-H for six years and is currently a member of the Dream Catchers 4-H Club. She’s been a member of the Junior Fair board for two years. Natalia projects include dairy heifers, market/beef feeders, and several general projects.
Presley Sexton is 17 years old. Presley is a 13-year member of the Country Classic 4-H Club. She is currently President of her 4-H Club and a Jackson County Fair Livestock Committee Youth Representative. Presley’s projects for this year include market hogs, horse, and market beef feeders. Her hobbies include horseback riding, participating in traveling horse shows, volunteering at RSVP, working out, and taking joy rides with friends. Presley will be a senior at Jackson High School this fall.
After each contest, winners will be announced, however, official crowning will not take place until opening night of the fair Sunday, July 18, at 4 p.m. at the Jackson County Fair Grandstand.
