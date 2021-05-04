The following unofficial primary/special election results have been provided by the Jackson County Board of Elections.

Only 1,181 of the 20,772 registered voters cast a ballot in Jackson County this year.

Countywide levy in Jackson County:

Senior Citizen Building Levy 

For: 533

Against: 647 - (FAILED)

Wellston City Council - Ward 1

Angela Spangler - 59 (WINNER)

D. Keith Woolum - 28 

Results will be certified as “official” by the Board of Elections on May 17, at 10 a.m. There are still 17 provisional ballots, and five absentees out, but those aren't enough to change the outcomes mention aboved.

