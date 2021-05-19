WELLSTON — The Wellston High School Class of 2021 is set to graduate on the evening of May 28.
Wellston High School Principal Megan Sowers recently announced the “Best of Class” graduates for this year.
Cordell Rubio and Kendra McManis earned this year’s “Best of Class” titles, former known as valedictorian.
Rubio is the son of Gustavo and Sonia Robles. He is the co-president of the National Honor Society, the secretary of the Student Council, and a senior representative. He has been an active member of the WHS Golden Rocket Marching Band for five years, is a member of Cultures Club, the art club, and is a cashier at Kroger’s of Jackson. He also is a three-time Americanism Award Winner, firefighter one certified, and received a 31 on his ACT.
Rubio plans on attending The Ohio State University once he has graduated from AIT as a Combat Medic. He plans on participating in the Army ROTC program while majoring in psychology with a minor in military science. Afterward, he plans on attending medical school.
McManis is the daughter of Stacy Bapst and Kenneth McManis. Within the past four years, Kendra has been an active member in the WHS National Honor Society, Interact, senior representatives, the WHS choir, and the drama club. Kendra was also the Wellston Golden Rocket Marching Band Field commander and is currently a McDonald’s Crew Chief.
In the fall, Kendra plans on attending Ohio University to major in social work to pursue a career in social services.
The Wellston High School graduation ceremony is scheduled for Friday, May 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. Cordell and Kendra are expected to address those in attendance.
