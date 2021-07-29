JACKSON — The 28th annual Pig Iron Day, presented by the Jackson Firefighters Association, is scheduled to take place at Jackson’s Manpower Park on the first Saturday in August.
On Saturday, Aug. 7, the public is invited to stop by and enjoy some food, music and check out some classic cars. This year, the association is receiving extra help from the Kiwanis Club of the Jackson Area and the Liberty Township Vol. Fire Department.
The Appalachia Old Car Club will present the “Wheels of Steel” Car Show in conjunction with Pig Iron Day. Registration is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with no late registrations. The awards will be presented when the judging is complete. The registration fee is $10 per entry, with plaques and trophies to be awarded. For more information, contact John Smith at 740-418-5880.
The Jackson Firefighters Association will hand out “free” souvenir 2021 Pig Iron Bars while supplies last. The iron bars were made and donated by OSCO Industries of Jackson. There will be around 1,000 pig iron bars given out this year.
Jackson Fire Chief David Channell told The Courier that the annual auction of Pig Iron Plaques will start at 1 p.m. The plaques are made and donated by OSCO Industries.
This year there will be six special limited edition plaques up for auction. These special 2021 Pig Iron Day Plaques will feature the furnace names, Cornelia Furnace and Limestone Furnace. There will be three of each plaque auctioned off, and they will be numbered. There will also be a total of 10 standard 2021 Pig Iron Day Plaques for auction as well. As always, the first of each plaque is donated to The Lillian E. Jones Museum.
In addition to the plaques, there will also be a barrel auctioned off that was made and donated by Speyside Bourbon Cooperage of Jackson.
There will also be food again this year. On the menu will be pulled pork sandwiches, bratwurst, soup beans (120 pounds) and cornbread (made by senior citizens), hot dogs. There will also be free Pepsi products and water. Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Channell said the association will be offering a curbside pickup option again this year as well. He explained that those who want to do pickup will drive through orange cones set up in the Jackson City Schools Bus Garage area off Huron Street. Carryout orders or delivery in Jackson will be taken at 740-418-8086.
In addition to the food, Kona Ice will be on hand, there will be two inflatables setup for children and music by WolfPack Entertainment.
Proceeds from the event go to the Jackson Firefighters Association to buy equipment for the Jackson Fire Department. For more information regarding this event, contact Channell at the fire department at 740-286-2707.
