1. COVID-19 News: As of press time, both Jackson and Vinton Counties were labeled as “high” community spread on the CDC’s Data Tracker. In fact, 87 of 88 counties in the state of Ohio are currently labeled as high. The CDC recommends people in areas with “substantial” or “high” spread wear a mask in public indoor settings, even if fully vaccinated.

2. Vinton County Local Schools (VCLS). There are 214 students that are quarantined in VCLS, and 66 are active COVID-19 cases. Read more on page A6.

3. Holzer Health System Updates Visitor’s Policy. This past week, Holzer Health System released an updated visitor policy to avoid restricting visitors as a whole. Read more on page A5.

