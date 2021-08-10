IMG_0024.jpg

1. COVID-19 News: Recently, the CDC recommended people in areas with “substantial” or “high” COVID-19 community spread wear a mask in public indoor settings, even if fully vaccinated. As of press time, both Jackson and Vinton Counties were labeled as “high” on the CDC’s Data Tracker.

2. 4-H Profiles! Learn more about two Vinton County 4-H’ers on page B2. Each profile also features a photo of the 4-H’er with their animal.

3. Back-To-School Bash: Friends of Lake Alma will host a “Back to School Bash” on Aug. 14 for a day stuffed with a fishing derby, rock painting, free food and dancing at the lake.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments